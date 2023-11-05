Former Bond County Resident Involved In New Reba Book

Country music singer and actress Reba McEntire has a new book out and there is a local connection to it.

The book, “Not That Fancy, Simple Lessons in Living, Loving, Eating and Dusting Off Your Boots,” has turned into a national best seller.

Former Bond County resident Sabryna Lugge was heavily involved in the creation of the book, as she is creative director at Harper-Collins Publishers in Nashville, Tennessee.

She talked to WGEL about the new lifestyle book. She said it includes historic stories of her upbringing, how she got famous, and more. She said it’s also a recipe book and includes a lot of full color photos.

Sabryna was asked her reaction to finding out she would be working with Reba. She said on the outside, she tried to be inspiring and professional, but she was trying not to throw up due to nerves on the inside. She said when you hear the name “Reba”, who is an amazing force in the world, you get nervous. She said it was a surreal experience. Sabryna said there were two photo shoots. One was an all day shoot involving Reba at her home, the other involved food.

And most people want to know what Reba was like. She said Reba was funny, down to earth, energetic, and incredible. She said Reba was willing to do just about anything that was recommended for the shoot.

Sabryna is the daughter of Kim and Don Lugge.

The book is available at all major book sellers.