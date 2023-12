A madrigal dinner is being presented by Greenville High School three days in December.

It will be December 8, 9 and 10 at The Hangar, 1 Embry Drive, north of Greenville.

Shows begin at 6 p.m. on December 8 and 9, and 3:30 p.m. on December 10.

The show will be “The Princess and the Pitchpenny.”

Tickets, $25 in advance, are available at the high school office and Munchezz in downtown Greenville. Tickets at the door will be $30.