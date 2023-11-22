GHS Scholar Bowl Records Wins

The Greenville High school varsity scholar bowl team has a 5-4 record in the South Central League.

The Comets recently participated in two triangular matches, winning two of three contests in each.

At Litchfield, GHS beat Granite City 240-140 and Litchfield 340-110. The loss was to Staunton by the score of 300-240.

Camden Walker was the Comets’ leading scorer with 16 toss-ups, William Mann had six, Eli Ennen, three; and Emma Haller and Kaitlyn Washburn, one each.

On November 14, the varsity Comets beat Litchfield 350-210, and won a close match against Southwestern, 240-210. Camden Walker answered the final toss-up, then the team swept the bonus to secure the victory. The local team lost to Metro East Lutheran 350-210.

Walker finished with 13 toss-ups over the three matches, Mann and Ennen added seven each, Haller had four and Jesse Zhu one.

The junior varsity Comets split their last six games and has a 6-3 overall record.

In the first triangular, GHS beat Granite City and lost to Litchfield and Staunton. Over the three games, Coleson Hoffmann had eight toss-ups, Brock Riedemann four, and Avajean Nelson and Caleb Ward, two each.

Adding one toss-up each were Reyna Wesselmann, Andrew Walker, Rodger Zhu, and Lily Sorenson.

In the other triangular, the Comet JV students defeated Litchfield and Southwestern, and lost to Metro East Lutheran.

Andrew Walker led the team with nine toss-ups. Nelson, Garrett Young and Hoffmann recorded five, four and three, respectively. Ward and Riedemann answered two each.

Greenville will host Lincolnwood and Brussels on November 28 before the conference league tournament on December 2 in Granite City.