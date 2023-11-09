GHS Scholar Bowl Season Underway

Greenville High School’s scholar bowl program began a new season last Thursday with a home match against Cumberland, Carlinville and Gillespie.

The varsity Comets won one of three contests, defeating Carlinville, 290-190, and falling to Cumberland, 440-150, and to Gillespie, 240-170.

In the Carlinville game, the Comets trailed by 80 points at halftime, then answered nine of 10 toss-ups in the second half to win by 100 points.

In the victory, William Mann answered seven toss-up questions, Camden Walker, six; and Emma Haller, one. Rydia Kennedy also scored points. Also participating were Andrew Walker, Kayda McNeely, Jesse Zhu and Garrett Young.

The junior varsity Comets won all three of its matches, topping Cumberland 270-150, Gillespie 200-120 and Carlinville 270-100.

Eli Ennen led with 17 toss-ups, Coleson Hoffmann added 10, Avajean Nelson answered five and Roger Zhu one.

Other members of the JV team were Brock Riedemann, Reyna Wesselmann and Caden Brabson.

Ryan D’Arcy is head coach of the scholar bowl Comets, and he is assisted by Julie Brooks and Susan Corbus.