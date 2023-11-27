GHS Scholar Bowl Team In Big Tournament

Greenville High School had three scholar bowl teams in the recent David Riley Kickoff Tournament in Mattoon.

There were a total of 20 teams in the competition and the Greenville “A” squad placed eighth overall.

Playing on the “A” team were Emma Haller, Kaitlyn Washburn, William Mann, Camden Walker and Eli Ennen.

In the preliminary rounds, the Comets went 3-1, defeating Charleston, Palatine “B” and Dieterich. The loss was to Campaign Central “A.”

GHS was then matched up against Paris, Effingham and Champaign Centennial “A” in one of two championship pools. The Comets went 1-2, beating Effingham, which tied them for second in the pool.

Based on a tiebreaker, the Comets were not able to advance to the third place match.

The all-tournament team, selected after the preliminary rounds, included Camden Walker, who was the sixth highest scorer overall. He answered 26 toss-ups during the day.

The leading scorers for the “B” and “C” GHS teams were Andrew Walker with 11 toss-ups and Garrett Young with 16 toss-ups.

Earlier in the season, Eli Ennen, Brock Riedemann, Reyna Wesselmann and Jesse Zhu competed in a novice tournament at Mattoon for freshman, sophomore and first-year players. The team placed 10th out of 15.

Eli Ennen earned an all-tournament medal, placing third overall. He answered 53 toss-ups over eight rounds of play.