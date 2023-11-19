Greenville University Holiday Concerts

Three holiday music concerts are scheduled at Greenville University.

Tuesday, November 28, the GU Jazz Band will present “Evening by the Fireplace,” with guest vocalist Dr. Grace Denton.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Whitlock Music Center. It is free and open to the public.

The 93rd annual performance of Handel’s oratorio, “Messiah,” will be presented Sunday, December 3 at 4 p.m. in the Whitlock Music Center. The concert, which will also include selections from Rutter’s “Magnificat” and holiday carols, will be presented by the Greenville Choral Union and Orchestra.

The concert is free and open to the public; however a free offering will be taken to defray concert costs.

Following the concert, a reception will be held in the GU Alumni House.

The Greenville University Concert Band will perform its Christmas Show on Tuesday, December 12 at 7 p.m. in the Whitlock Music Center. The event is free and open to the public.