Greenville Veterans Day Program

The 26th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony was held in Greenville Saturday morning by the Bond County Veterans Memorial Committee and Bond County veterans’ organizations.

Guest speaker was Steven Holt, Illinois AMVETS state commander. Click below to hear a portion of his presentation to those gathered in the First United Methodist Church:

Also participating in the program were the Greenville High School chorus, members of Boy Scout Troop 57, and Jeff and Jerry Chapman.

John Gillard presented the invocation and benediction, Taps and Taps Echo were performed by Howard Wise and Ivan Powell, veterans presented a 21-gun salute, and John Knight was master of ceremonies for the program.