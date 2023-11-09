GU Takes Rise Up Campaign Public

Greenville University has taken its RISE UP campaign to the public

RISE UP was launched in June of 2019 in what fundraisers term a “quiet phase.” An initial goal of $30 million was increased to $60 million when dedicated alumni and friends quickly surpassed the initial goal.

The campaign has now raised $51 million.

On October 20, the public phase of the campaign was launched. A service of thanksgiving was held in Whitlock Music Center to celebrate the past and look toward the future.

The RISE UP campaign focuses on raising funds to:

Equip students to influence through academic excellence.

Empower students to lead through the creation and renovation of spaces where they can grow in all ways.

And, inspire students to serve by giving them opportunities to learn by doing.

Greenville University welcomes the community to RISE UP to support the vision and mission of the university by giving a gift, and praying for faculty, students and staff. They can also become part of Community Circles and connect students with alumni mentors and coaches, join an Alumni Council and connect with graduates, and refer prospective students to GU.

Campaign updates can be seen at Greenville.edu/rise-up.