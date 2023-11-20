Harris Receives Two Year Contract As High School Principal

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education has extended the contract of High School Principal Kara Harris another two school years.

Holding its November meeting last week, the board approved a motion to approve Harris as principal for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years.

She spent two years as principal at Sorento School before being hired as Unit 2 high school principal in 2019.

Board members accepted the resignation of Chad Hancock as the district transportation director. It was effective November 10.

The board accepted the retirements of Brian Grove as high school science teacher, and Jennifer Mesnard as Unit 2 counselor.

Grove will retire at the end of the 2026-2027 school year. He was granted an additional 70 sick leave days to complete 35 years of service.

Mesnard will also retire at the end of the 2026-2027 school term. She was granted an additional 35 days of sick leave to complete 30 years of service.

The resignation of Vaughn Robart as high school girls head tennis coach was accepted, and Sarah Danley’s resignation as a paraprofessional at Pocahontas School was approved.

Amber Haughland, Alexandria Kollack and Braden Maltbie were hired as a special education paraprofessionals, and Christian Jackson was transferred from night custodian at Pocahontas School to a five-hour per day food service employee at the high school.

Leaves of absence were granted to Brenda Summers and Karen Simmonds.