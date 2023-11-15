Humane Society Adoption Promotion

The Bond County Humane Society is celebrating veterans and active duty service members with 10 percent off pet adoptions.

The promotion is underway now through November 24 with military ID.

There are about 35 pets at the humane society looking for a forever home. They include dogs, cats, and kittens.

Adoption fees vary.

Hours for viewing felines are 1 to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at the shelter at 2510 South Elm Street in Greenville. Wednesday and Sunday appointments may be considered with an approved application.

To meet a dog, or if a cat you are interested in is in a foster home, an approved application and appointment are required.

View all pets available for adoption and find adoption applications on the website BondCoHumane.org.

For more information, call 664-4068.