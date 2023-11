Greenville singer-musician Jeff Chapman will be performing a Christmas show at The Grand Theatre in downtown Hillsboro on Saturday, December 16.

Tickets are on sale now at the box office or online. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

Chapman will be joined by Mike Hamilton for the evening of Christmas music.

Jeff and his brother Jerry formed the Chapman Brothers Band in 1981 and still perform. Jeff is also the leader of the blues band known as Brother Jefferson.