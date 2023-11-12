KC Combined Fall Music Concert November 14

Kaskaskia College is proud to present its Combined Fall Music Concert on Tuesday, November 14th at 7:30 pm in the Jane Knight Auditorium on the KC main campus.

The concert will feature the KC Instrumental Ensemble and Concert Choir, performing a selection of pieces by renowned composers such as Mozart, Shaw, Grieg, and Lauridsen, among others.

The concert will be live-streamed, and viewers can watch the concert online through the official Kaskaskia College YouTube channel. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Dr. Cody Paul at cpaul@kaskaskia.edu or 618-545-3341.