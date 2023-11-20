KC Gala December 9

The Kaskaskia College Foundation will host a casino-themed KC Royale Winter Gala on Saturday, December 9 at the Salem Communities Activity Center.

The event is a fundraiser to help the foundation support Kaskaskia College students. In part, proceeds benefit underserved students in the KC Now program in the KC District.

The gala will feature dinner, drinks, casino games and silent and live auctions.

To buy tickets, visit Kaskaskia.edu/winter-gala.

For more information, including becoming an event sponsor, contact Executive Director of Development Michael Christensen on 545-3069.