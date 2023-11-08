KC Introduces New Intake Service Model For New, Prospective Students

As part of Kaskaskia College’s recent renovation project, the school is also taking the opportunity to provide an innovative new way for current and prospective students to move through the registration process. The changes are designed to make registration more efficient and convenient.

Amy Zanton, Vice President of Student Services, said the changes will also help ensure students don’t get lost in the registration process. Zanton said all registering or prospective students typically need to meet with at least three different college departments when they arrive, which includes an admissions representative, an academic advisor, and a financial aid advisor along with any other ancillary services they are interested in. While the process is typically the same at most colleges across the country, Zanton said based on student feedback they received, they decided to try something different to make the process more efficient.

“It’s essentially a one-stop shop now and rather than make the student go to all of these different areas within the school, all of the services they need will come to them,” said Zanton. “The student now comes in, checks in with their primary objective and then go to a student meeting room. And then there is an electronic sign-in messaging system so that whichever department the student needs to work with is alerted. All of the people providing services will come to the student when it’s their turn to speak with them. The student never has to leave the area – the services come to them. It makes a smoother process for the student, and it ensures they get all of the information they need.”

Zanton said the new service model also includes an interactive touchscreen students can utilize when they enter the building. The touchscreen gives students access to KC’s Career Pathways Tool, which helps students explore potential educational courses, career, and job openings within their chosen field. Zanton added that all of the renovations currently happening at the college have been based on student feedback they received about ways to improve their process and experience.

“That’s one thing I’m really proud of is that we really listen to our students’ voices here at KC and this is one example of that coming to life,” said Zanton. “I do think that’s unique because, as a parent, I’m going through the registration process at other schools with my own children and I can tell you the new system we’ve developed here is incredibly convenient compared to other traditional models. It’s something new and unique we’re offering and its’ another example of how we’re always working to help students succeed here.”