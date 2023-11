The Greenville Public Library is observing another special day on Thursday.

It centers around the mason jar.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the library will celebrate National Mason Jar day by having mason jar crafts available. If you want to make sure you get one, call the library to sign up for a time. The library provides all materials.

Click below to hear more:

To sign up or for more information, call the library at 664-3115.

The library is open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.