Local Students & Teacher Visit Space Center

A Greenville Junior High School teacher and four students recently made a special trip to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

STEM Instructor Jackie Blumer accompanied by students Milan Hustedde, Emree Joiner, Kellan Boudouris, and Ezra Middendorp, attended the Small Satellite Education Conference.

The conference was held for the second time with participants ranging from middle school students to industry experts.

Blumer said the conference was an incredible opportunity for the students to engage with professionals, discover cutting-edge technology, explore the space center, and perhaps ignite lifelong interests and careers in STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

She teaches science at Greenville Junior High and is the K-12 STEM chair of the St. Louis American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.