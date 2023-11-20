Military Moms Send Over 40 Packages

Since 2014, Bond County service men and women have received holiday cheer from their home county.

Once again, this year, the Military Moms of Bond County collected donations from county residents for the those on active duty, in the National Guard, and reservists.

The Operation Care Package event was held November 11 at the Kingsbury Park District office with over 40 packages completed.

County businesses served as collection sites and several companies, organizations and individuals contributed postage and other items.

Greenville High School students decorated the inside of the care packages with Christmas décor, Bond County Gideons donated pocket Bibles, and citizens provided books, snacks, games, puzzles, and hygiene items. In addition, a local Boy Scout troop donated popcorn, the Dudleyville 4-H Club provided care packages, and county students wrote homemade letters and made Christmas cards.

Those helping on packing day were Holly Thiems Angie Thole Carla Berry, Susan Corbus, Christina Willeford, Billie Worstell, Reece Worstell, Ted Troemel, Diana Kuhl-Troemel, Linda Walker, Cindy Tischhauser, Evan Worstell and Nathan Troemel.

If your son or daughter is from Bond County and is currently serving in the U.S. military, contact Diana Kuhl-Troemel at 578-1808 to receive a care package for your service member.