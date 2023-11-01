Monday Crash Injures One

Two vehicles collided Monday afternoon in Bond County, resulting in injuries to one driver.

The crash occurred on Illinois Rt. 140 at Rich Shaw Lane, west of Greenville.

The driver of a van was Diane Hubatchek, age 31, of Granite City. She received injuries but was not taken from the scene to a hospital.

The other driver was Timothy Mueller, 40, of Alton. He was operating a pickup truck and was not injured.

Hubatchek told a deputy she was stopped at the intersection on Rich Shaw Lane, began to make a turn onto Route 140 and did not see the eastbound truck. Mueller advised he was unable to avoid the collision, which resulted in his truck travelling off the highway into a ditch and striking a culvert. The truck was pulling a trailer with a skid loader on it.

A deputy advised the Mueller vehicle left about 80 feet of skid marks before impact.