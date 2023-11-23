More On This Saturday’s Come Home For Christmas

The 2023 Come Home For Christmas event is just about here.

Downtown Greenville will be buzzing with fun activities Saturday, November 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by the City of Greenville and Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

The lighted Christmas parade, starting at 6 p.m., will include an appearance by Santa Claus. After the parade, Santa will meet with youngsters, according to Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara. The Santa Shack will be open after the parade and will be open regularly on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 8 PM and Sundays from 1 to 3 PM through December 23. There will be numerous musical offerings this year. The Greenville High School madrigals will carol, along with the Bond County Area Theater. WGRN, the Greenville University radio program, will provide music, too.

People’s State Bank will have a kid’s corner and many local museums will be open with special hours. The American Farm Heritage Museum Christmas Lights Wonderland will be open. The Greenville Artist Guild will also have a show in Maves Art Center.

