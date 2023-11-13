New Art Exhibit At KC Boswell Gallery

Natalie Macellaio, an accomplished artist, and Professor of Art at Dallas College is set to showcase her latest body of work at the upcoming art exhibition opening on November 14 at the Kaskaskia College Dee and Sue Boswell Art Gallery.

The art exhibit will open with a student reception at 11:00 a.m. on November 14 and close Friday, December 1, with a reception that night from 5-7 p.m.

Macellaio’s work delves into the construction and deconstruction of the urban environment, exploring the repetition, scale, and materials used in reshaping the landscape, especially regarding highways, buildings, and bridges. Her interest lies in the transition period of construction, marked with caution signs, safety fences, and barriers that temporarily change the landscape from when the fences go up and the old structure is taken down.

The artist focuses on the accessory items of construction, highlighting them by removing the background environment and turning them into wearable jewelry and sculptures. Her work recreates the presence of these objects in her memory using metal fabrication, casting, and powder coating techniques.

Macellaio’s work has been featured in galleries across the country. She is the co-creator of The Mother Load with Lesli Roberston, an international project that includes over 100 artists from 8 countries. The Mother Load was exhibited at the Dallas Museum of Art in the fall of 2014 and at the Hannah Maclure Centre in Dundee, Scotland, in February 2016. She has a two-person exhibition with Ana Lopez, at the National Ornamental Metals Museum in Memphis, TN. This summer, she will exhibit work in Texas Sculps-II at the Plano Arts Center, Plano, TX. Macellaio currently resides in Plano, TX, with her husband and twins.

For more information, contact KC Assistant Professor of Art Tim Wight at twight@kaskaskia.edu or 618-545-3337.