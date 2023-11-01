New Comets Awards Created

Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat has announced the creation of two new awards to honor those involved in the success of the Comets athletic program.

The Arlen Parker Comets Student-Athlete Award will recognize one male and one female each month. Receiving the honor this school year have been Ellie Schaufelberger and Canon Rainey for September, and Katie Campbell and Trystan McClain for October.

Bradford National Bank is the first recipient of the new Comets Friends Award.

Alstat told WGEL the GHS Athletic Department will honor student athletes, one boy and one girl, each month. The award is called “The Arlen Parker Comets Student Athlete of the Month”. Parker was a model student athlete at GHS and had a successful career in education at Purdue. Students must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA and be a productive member of a team at GHS.

The Comet Friends Award has also been created to honor local businesses and organizations that give of their time, talents, and treasures to the Comets athletics program over the years. The first recipient is Bradford National Bank and a new entity will be recognized each month.

Each Arlen Parker Comets Student-Athlete Award winner receives special gifts. Sponsors of the program include Bradford National Bank, Sugar Shop Cakery, Kahuna’s Burgers & More, CC Food Mart and Scooter’s Coffee.