New Location For Polling Place

Voters in the Bond County precincts of Central 4 and Central 7 will be voting in a new location beginning in 2024.

At the request of County Clerk Meg Sybert, the Bond County Board has made the change.

She told WGEL if you voted at St. Lawrence Church in Greenville, you will now vote at the Central Township shed just south of the fairgrounds. She said she likes to use township sheds as often as possible and noted this one is a very nice facility.

Click below for more:

The Central Township shed, just south of the Bond County Fairgrounds, is at 1515 Two Creeks Road.

Sybert said the change was made for voter convenience and accessibility.

The first time Central 4 and 7 voters will go to the Central Township shed polling place will be March 19 for the primary election.

County Clerk Sybert advised the time to file candidate petitions is coming up. The Primary Election is March 19, 2024. Petitions are being circulated for the offices on that ballot. Petition filing is November 27 – December 4 in her office.

Click below to hear her comments:

In Bond County, voters will elect a coroner, state’s attorney, supervisor of assessments, circuit clerk, county board members in districts two and four, and precinct committeemen.