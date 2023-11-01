November & December KC Community Education Courses

Kaskaskia College’s Department of Workforce Development and Community Education is offering 11 community education courses for November and December 2023.

Please visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education/ to learn more about exact class locations, times, and costs.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added courses, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.

Crisp Technology Center

AARP Safe Driver Course

11/6 & 11/7 from 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Course Description: The AARP Smart Driver course teaches valuable defensive driving skills and provides a refresher of the rules of the road. Since 1979, the course has helped over 14 million drivers learn proven safety strategies and tips for how to adapt one’s driving to compensate for physical and cognitive changes that may come with aging. Plus, you may qualify for an automobile insurance discount by completing the course (participants should check with their auto insurance agent for details).

Internet and Email

11/14 and 11/16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Course Description: This basic class is designed to familiarize one with how to use email, learn about establishing free email accounts and learn how to use the internet for learning, shopping, and business. Basic computer experience required.

Main Campus

ITLS Provider (International Trauma Life Support)

12/7 and 12/8 from 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. each day

Course Description: This is open to EMTs, paramedics, nurses, NP’s/PA’s, physicians. The cost includes the card, and books can be loaned out during the class days.

Salem Education Center

Essential Oils – Immunity and Discomfort

11/6 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Join us to learn a natural approach to improving your body’s ability to stay well and move with less discomfort. Essential oils can create a healthy inflammatory response and strengthen your defense against environmental threats.

Cookie Decorating – Christmas Theme

12/7 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Learn cookie decorating techniques as you decorate Christmas inspired holiday cookies!

Trenton Education Center

Intermediate Quilting

11/6, 11/8, 11/13, 11/15 from 6-8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Learn new blocks, new cutting techniques and master the cutting & piecing techniques you learned in beginning quilting with the addition of curves and appliques!

Bow Making 101

11/8 from 6-8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Tired of buying expensive bows or wanting to learn a new skill? Join us for a bow making workshop to create inexpensive, yet fabulous handmade bows for any special occasion.

Electric Vehicles/Hybrid

11/9 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Course Description: Kaskaskia College Electric Vehicle Instructor Kevin Wheeler will go over what to know before you invest in an electric or hybrid vehicle. Topics will range from types/models of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, chargers, drivability, and costs associated with the vehicles.

Italian Cooking

11/14 from 5–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Join us for the first of many Culinary Boot Camps where we will explore the flavors and cooking techniques of exotic cuisines around the world. First up, we’ll use our imaginations, creative use of herbs and spices, and other staple ingredients to travel to Italy!