Outside Library Walk Being Installed

Something new is coming to the Greenville Public Library.

It’s an outdoor story walk.

Library Director Jo Keillor said thanks to generous memorials made in memory of Joanne Anderson and William “Bill” Davidson, both longtime library board members, along with some help by the Friends of the Greenville Public Library, the library will now have a permanent story walk. The walk will make available a monthly children’s story for families to read together, even when the library is closed.

Click below to hear more:

The permanent posts will be installed by Slatton Outdoor Services.

Keillor is hoping the story walk is ready for use by the end of the month.