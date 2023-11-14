Pathways Internship Open House At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Carlyle Lake Project will soon be seeking qualified candidates to fill Pathways Internship positions for the 2024 summer recreation season.

Individuals interested in learning more about these positions are asked to attend the upcoming Pathways Internship Open House that will be held at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 beginning at 10:00 AM. The event will introduce participants to the duties of a pathways intern, review the application process, and allow for questions to be asked of current staff regarding their knowledge and experiences. These internship positions provide great work experience for those pursuing a career in the field of biology, outdoor recreation, or natural resource management.

The Pathways Internship positions will be available for currently enrolled college students and graduating high school seniors. These positions will be in the areas of Interpretive Services, Visitor Assistance, Facilities/Grounds Maintenance, and Environmental Stewardship at an hourly rate of over $15 per hour. During the summer term, employees will work a full time, 40-hour schedule and may be required to work a combination of days, nights, weekends, and holiday shifts.

Basic Requirements and Qualifications are:

Must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a technical or vocational school, 2-year or 4-year college or university, graduate, or professional school, at a qualifying educational institution on a half-time or full-time basis pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate.

Minimum education requirement of high school diploma or GED by 31 May 2024.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Subject to drug testing requirements.

Good academic standing with a cumulative 2.0 grade point average.

Transcripts and proof of enrollment/acceptance letter.

Detailed resume showing eligibility for this position.

Required to sign a Pathways Participant Agreement.

Must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 ext. 3 or email carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.