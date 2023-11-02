Plummer Seeks Help In Honoring Veterans

With Veterans Day approaching on Nov. 11, State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) is asking local residents to honor family members or friends who are veterans at part of a memorial display in the Illinois State Capitol.

The Illinois Senate Republican Caucus is once again hosting their annual Veterans Day Wall of Honor display at the Statehouse, from November 7th to November 20th. The memorial will feature a large electronic display of veterans and their stories, along with a wall where visitors can write notes of thanks to those who served.

“This is an opportunity to honor the brave men and women who have answered the call to serve,” said Senator Plummer. “Please help me to be sure that we recognize as many heroes as possible this year.”

Senator Plummer is encouraging friends and families to submit a photo and short story (fewer than 250 words) about their veterans by November 6th, so the information can be a part of the Veterans Day Wall of Honor display. Entries can be submitted to VeteransDay@sgop.ilga.gov or mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 110D State House, Springfield, IL 62706.