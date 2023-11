Robert L. Goodman, age 49 of Pocahontas, has been charged in Madison County with alleged unlawful possession of methamphetamine and aggravated domestic battery/strangle.

Charges were filed based on information from the Collinsville Police Department.

The drug charge alleges the defendant possessed 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court records, a felony jury trial is scheduled for January 16.