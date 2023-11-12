Pocahontas Road Concerns Brought Up

Several Bond County residents attended the Bond County Board meeting Tuesday night to complain about the condition of Pokey Road, from Pocahontas south to Illinois Rt. 143.

They were asking why work started on the road had not been completed, leaving it in a dangerous condition. Among the concerns expressed was rain water pooling on the road, which would result in ice on the road in cold weather.

Bond County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle said the work is not finalized and oiling still needs to be done He said early in the discussion the work would be put off until June.

After the discussion continued for many more minutes, county board members expressed their concerns about the road’s safety. There was a consensus by members that something has to be done before winter time.

The board decided an effort should be made to find road oil so the road can be oiled and chipped soon. Pestle advised he will be in contact with oil suppliers.