Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring a Puppet Playgroup Thursday, November 16 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

It will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.

Youngsters will enjoy a puppet show, hands-on activities, and a snack. They will also make their own puppet to take home.

To register, go to the Project Parenting Facebook page, or call the office at 664-5009, option 2.

Bond County Project Parenting is for any county family with a child under the age of 3.