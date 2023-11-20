Project Parenting Workshop Nov 27

A virtual parent workshop, titled “Diapers To Underpants,” is being offered b y the Bond County Project Parenting program.

It will be held Monday, November 27 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Google Meet.

The toilet training workshop is for any Bond County family currently working on this skill with their child. Tips and tricks will be provided.

Every family attending will receive a free book and a package of underwear for their child.

Register by visiting the Project Parenting Facebook page or by calling the office at 664-5009, extension 2. A link to the workshop will be sent to registered families prior to the event.

Project Parenting will also have a table at Saturday’s Come Home For Christmas event in downtown Greenville. Those who visit can receive a cookie and book.