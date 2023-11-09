Recreational Area Day Use Fees Waived On Veterans Day

In observance of Veterans Day, 11 November 2023, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Carlyle Lake Project will waive day use fees. The fee waiver not only applies to Carlyle Lake, but to the four additional multipurpose reservoirs within the St. Louis District (Rend Lake, Lake Shelbyville, Wappapello Lake, and Mark Twain) and to all other U.S. Army Corps of Engineers day-use areas nation-wide where visitors would normally be charged a fee.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches that are open. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.

The USACE began the Veterans Day fee waiver in 2006 to honor the men and women who have served our nation and the armed forces. Other fee-free days throughout the year to mark days of celebration and commemoration include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Birthday, Juneteenth, National Independence Day, and National Public Lands Day.

If you have any questions regarding this special offering, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484 or email carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.