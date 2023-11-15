Salvation Bell Ringer Recruitment Underway

The Bond County Salvation Army bell ringing campaign begins November 20 and ringers are being recruited now.

Mary Young is still the bell ringing coordinator. She is being helped this year by a group of Greenville University students, who are part of a GU service program.

Missy Durbin, project coach from the university, said EXPF320 is a course that all juniors and seniors take at GU. The students are split into small groups and connected with businesses and organizations to take on a project for that agency.

Four students are helping the Salvation Army, juniors Kayla Blow and Clark Kent, and seniors Wesley Kile and CJ Anderson.

They are very happy to be helping the local Salvation Army chapter. Kayla is a Greenville native and said she knew the group helped a lot of people in Bond County and she was excited to help local people in need. She said the group has started a Facebook page called “Salvation Army Bond County Illinois.” The group will also have a booth at the Come Home For Christmas event in Greenville on November 25.

Clark, who is from Herman, Missouri, said it’s been a learning experience for him.

CJ, from St. Louis, is pleased to be helping others. He said it’s nice to be a part of meaningful work.

Wesley said he has learned more about the organization. He’s from Pana and said he knew the basics of the Salvation Army project but has learned much more now that he’s involved.

The Facebook page for bell ringing signup is Salvation Army Bond County Illinois. Ringers will be at Buchheit, Dollar General and Capri IGA in Greenville, Monday through Saturday, except on Thanksgiving Day. No ringing occurs on Sundays.

Coordinator Mary Young can be reached at 553-4353. She said the work by the GU students has been very valuable and she hopes that can continue in future years.