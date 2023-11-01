Single Vehicle Accident Injures Greenville Man

A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday ion Bond County, injuring the driver.

The accident occurred along Sorento Avenue, west of Dove Avenue in the Donnellson Area.

The driver, Tyler Turner, age 25, of rural Greenville, was airlifted from the scene and flown to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department., Turner had a medical issue which resulted in the truck leaving the road and striking the pole. The Southwestern Electric Cooperative pole was snapped in half, a deputy reported.