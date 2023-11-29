Stine Named New Executive Director At Simple Room

The Simple Room, based in Greenville, has been assisting in the development of Bond County students, kindergarten through 12th grade, since 1983.

It has a new executive director.

Laura Stine has started at the facility and she was introduced to the public Tuesday morning on WGEL. Laura talked about her background. She comes from Decatur and her parents were originally from southern Illinois. She’s had many relatives that lived in Greenville and she said she’s glad to be here. The Simple Room is her third non-profit experience.

Click below to hear more:

And what is Laura’s vision for The Simple Room? She said she’d like to see if there are any needs not being met for the students and their families. She’s also looking to deepen the Simple Room’s impact and widen their outreach, hopefully partnering more with other local service providers.

Click below for more:

The Simple Room is always open to new volunteers.

Financial support is also needed. Go online to SimpleRoom.org to find out more information and to donate.