Summer Internships Available At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Carlyle Lake Project is pleased to announce the opening of applications for multiple Pathways Internship positions for the upcoming recreation season. This initiative is designed to attract dedicated individuals who plan to or are actively pursuing a career in Natural Resources, Biological Sciences, Outdoor Recreation, Law Enforcement, Communications, Agriculture, or related fields.

Key Position Details:

Duration: Summer of 2024 (May – August with potential to return in 2025.)

Location: Carlyle Lake Project, Carlyle, IL

Schedule: 40 hours/week with a combination of days, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Responsibilities: Interns will actively contribute to environmental education, visitor assistance, maintenance, and other critical tasks in support of our missions.

Benefits: Participants can anticipate gaining invaluable skills, establishing professional networks within the Federal government, and making a meaningful impact on public lands.

Applications will be accepted until 11 December 2023. Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/761737400 for detailed information and submission guidelines. The announcement number is CERG237440457245PI. Applicants are strongly encouraged to call the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 ext. 3 for any questions or assistance in applying for these positions.

Basic Requirements and Qualifications are:

Must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a technical or vocational school, 2-year or 4-year college or university, graduate, or professional school, at a qualifying educational institution on a half-time or full-time basis pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate.

Minimum education requirement of high school diploma or GED by 31 May 2024.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Subject to drug testing requirements.

Good academic standing with a cumulative 2.0 grade point average.

Transcripts and proof of enrollment/acceptance letter.

Detailed resume showing eligibility for this position.

Required to sign a Pathways Participant Agreement.

Must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 Option 3 or email carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.