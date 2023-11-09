Sundae Day At Greenville Public Library

The Greenville Public Library is celebrating a special day once again.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL Friday, November 10, is National Sundae Day. If you check out materials, you can draw a slip of paper to see if you’re a winner of a DQ sundae.

Click below for more:

No purchase is necessary for a chance to get a sundae.

The library is open Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schedule adjustments have been announced at the library due to holidays.

The library will be closed Saturday, November 11 for Veterans Day. It will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 and be closed Thursday, November 24 for Thanksgiving.