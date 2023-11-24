Sybert On Property Fraud Alert Service

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert is reminding property owners in the county there is now a service available to detect property fraud.

She talked to WGEL about the service, noting it is a free service that will alert you if something is filed in her office with your name on it. You can call her office for more information. She said to her knowledge there has never been a case of property fraud in Bond County, but this is one more safeguard.

Click below to hear more:

Meg gave an example of the type of activity that could be discovered, such as someone falsifying your name and signature on a deed. She also noted the service will be available on her website soon.

Click below for more:

Sign up is free by visiting PropertyFraudAlert.com or call 1-800-728-3858.