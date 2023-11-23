Sybert Secretary For State Organization

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert is an officer in a state organization.

On November 14, she was sworn in as secretary of the Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders for 2024.

The group discusses policy issues and provides training to county clerks. It consists of county clerks from all 102 counties in Illinois, plus members of city election commissions.

Sybert is also president of Zone 1 in the Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders and serves on the legislative and scholarship committees. She is also a member of the State Board of Elections Advisory Board.