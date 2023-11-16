Tate Trial Set For January

The Clinton County jury trial for convicted killer Ray E. Tate, Jr. of Kentucky has been rescheduled for early next year.

The trial in Clinton County Circuit Court is set for January 16.

Tate is incarcerated at the Menard Correctional Center in Chester, serving a life sentence for killing Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley on December 29, 2021.

On the same day, Tate fled and travelled to the Metro East area, where he was allegedly involved in several incidents. He eventually ended up in Clinton County, where he was arrested for other crimes.

The 42-year-old Tate faces 30 charges in Clinton County for alleged aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, home invasion, residential burglary, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, and aggravated battery.