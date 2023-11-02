The Play That Goes Wrong At The Factory Theatre

Greenville University’s Factory Theatre presents their newest production, “The Play That Goes Wrong”, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 3-5 and 10-12. Show times are 7 PM on Friday and Saturdays and 3 PM on Sundays.

Director Gabby Kunz told WGEL the play is about a theater group that puts on a play and everything that can go wrong does go wrong. Assistant director Chris Borwick said the play is the most technically difficult production he’s been in at the Factory Theatre.

The cast includes:

Nico Waugh: Senior Student at Greenville High School; Sophie Borwick: Greenville University Student; Clayten Gan: Greenville HS Graduate – SWIC student; Elusha Golovay: Senior Student at Greenville High School; Ellie Schaufelberger: Senior Student at Greenville High School; Chris Borwick: Dynamic Campus Employee; Sophie Yaunches: Greenville University Employee; Katie Peppler: Greenville University Student; and GU Students Nate Wirsing, Genevieve Ahlin, Alea VanDeVelde, & Katie Hunter: all GU students

Borwick, who has worked on many productions at both the high school and university, said it’s interesting to see high school students come into a play at the high school level involving other adults. He said the high school students’ work with their musicals helps prepare them.

For more information on the Factory Theatre or their production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” or to purchase your tickets, find them on Facebook.