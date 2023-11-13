Toys For Joy Registration Underway

Bond County Toys For Joy Christmas registration is underway and continues until November 16.

Parents or guardians who are interested in participating should call BCMW Community Services at 664-3309.

Toys For Joy is a local, volunteer based program providing toys and other items for children at Christmastime. It is funded through donations from the community.

Parents and guardians, wanting to sign up children, must provide proof of residency in Bond County, proof of income for the household and the sizes of underwear and socks for each child. Gift suggestions are also helpful.

The distribution date is set for December 8 at the Greenville First United Methodist Church.

Those with questions or wishing to volunteer to help Toys For Joy should contact Wendy Williams at BCMW, 664-3309.