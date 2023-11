Tuesday was the second day petition could be filed by those wanting to run for office in the 2024 primary election.

Two Bond County residents submitted petitions for precinct committeeman.

They were incumbent Republicans Christopher Timmermann in Burgess 1, and Jacob Rayle in Burgess 3.

Monday, December 4 is the final day petitions can be filed with the county clerk.

The primary election is Tuesday, March 19.