Unit 2 Students Will Be In Attendance Friday

A note for all Bond County Unit 2 parents and students…

School will be in session, as usual, on Friday, November 10.

The school calendars that WGEL published at the beginning of the current school year indicated that Unit 2 schools would not be in attendance this coming Friday, November 10, in observance of Veteran’s Day.

That is NOT the case.

That will also be the day of the annual Veteran’s Day assembly at Unit 2 High School.

The program will be held in the main gym, beginning at 9 AM. Students and staff at the school invite community members, especially military veterans, and their families, to the event.