Unit One Board Talks About Several Projects

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met last week and discussed three projects.

It was agreed to have Comm Squad upgrade the sound system in the high school gymnasium.

Bids will be sought for a new concession stand near the baseball field, and new concrete at the entrance to the high school/junior high building. That entrance is on the north side of the building at the entry to the high school office.

The high school senior trip was approved. Seniors will be visiting Seattle, Washington next May.

The board approved the resignation of Kim Greenwood as a food service employee and hired Emma Jackson as junior high boys’ basketball assistant coach.