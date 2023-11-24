Vandalia Statehouse Open House

The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will host public candlelight tours the evening of Saturday, December 9 as part of its annual Christmas open house.

The festivities are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. with the first 100 families receiving a free Christmas ornament.

The historic building will be illuminated with more than 150 candles and trimmed with holiday decorations.

Refreshments will be served.

Visitors are urged to bring non-perishable or canned food items, which will be donated to the local food pantry.

The Vandalia Statehouse served as Illinois’ capitol building from 1836 to 1839. It is open to the public, Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.