Veterans Day Program In Greenville

Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11, and the 26th annual ceremony by AMVETS Post 140 will be held at the Bond County Veterans Memorial, located at the county courthouse.

AMVETS and members of other local veterans’ organizations will change the flags at the memorial at 10:30 a.m. The names of veterans with new bricks in the memorial will be presented.

If the weather is exceptionally good that morning, the Veterans Day program will be held at the memorial at 11 a.m. If not, the program will be held at the Greenville First United Methodist.

Guest speaker will be AMVETS State Commander Steven Holt. The Greenville High School chorus will sing and the Chapman Brothers will perform.