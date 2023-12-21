2023 Big Year For DeMoulin Museum

The final attendance number has been totaled of visitors in 2023 to the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith said a new record was set with 1,327 visitors from throughout the nation and a couple from other countries. DeMoulin’s first event will be a Kid’s Day on January 13th from 10 A.M. to noon.

The museum, at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville, is closed for the holidays. It will resume regular hours, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on January 6.