Arrests Made In Attempted Theft of ATM At Bank

Charges have been filed in Bond County Circuit Court against four Texas residents who allegedly tried to steal an automated teller machine (ATM) at The FNB Community Bank in Mulberry Grove on December 12.

The defendants are Christian M. Long and Kyshawn Scott, both 22 years of age; Bolariawa Oluyole, age 24; and Mia Beall, age 20.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was alerted at 6:07 a.m. that the ATM outside the bank building had been pulled from its concrete stand and was on the ground. No money was taken from it.

Video was reviewed by deputies. It showed a U-Haul vehicle and four subjects attempting to take the ATM, using a chain to move it off the concrete pad.

In the early afternoon of December 12, a deputy noticed a U-Haul vehicle parked at a Greenville motel, went inside the building, and found the individual associated with the vehicle. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh told WGEL that using technology to access information from the person’s cell phone, it was learned the other three were allegedly in a vehicle headed toward Waverly, Illinois.

The Bond County Department alerted law enforcement at Waverly about the situation. Bond County later received a call that the three subjects were in custody, and local officers went to Waverly to pick them up.

Each of the defendants are charged with misappropriation of financial institution property, conspiracy to commit financial institution robbery, and theft over $10,000. All are Class 2 felonies.

Long, Scott, Oluyole and Beall are being held in the Bond County Jail. All defendants appeared in circuit court and in each case, Judge Christoper Bauer granted the state’s petition to deny pre-trial release.

Sheriff Leitschuh commended the deputy who noticed the U-Haul vehicle at the motel and took action to apprehend the subject there. He also said his officers did excellent work using technology and phones to obtain information that led to the other three arrests.