Bond County Man Sentenced To State Prison

Michael D. Bone, age 19, of Greenville recently admitted in Bond County Circuit Court to the violation of an order of probation.

Bone was resentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by four years of mandatory supervised release,

The defendant previously pleaded guilty to an offense of aggravated domestic battery and was sentenced on August 30, 2023 to 36 months probation. A second charge of aggravated domestic battery was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

State’s Attorney Dora Mann filed a petition to revoke probation against Jones on November 1. In addition, he was charged with escape, failure to return from furlough, which occurred on September 2. Bone was sentenced to concurrent four years in IDOC on the escape offense.