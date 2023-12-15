Boundary Maintenance Work At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will be performing boundary maintenance work from December 18, 2023, through January 12, 2024, on multiple sections of the boundary line at Carlyle Lake, specifically the area from Lakeside Access to North Allen Branch Access. The boundary line maintenance work will consist of uniformed Park Rangers and volunteers walking the boundary lines, replacing signposts, identifying encroachments on government property, inspecting mowing permits, and clearing brush along the boundary line. The maintenance work is performed annually during the winter months when vegetation is at a minimum. Maintenance is necessary to maintain a visible boundary line and to protect the public lands at Carlyle Lake.

For more information or questions, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.